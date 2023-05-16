 48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon : The Tribune India

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Driver of school vehicle, 10 pupils suffer major injuries

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

The mangled remains of the school bus that collided with a Punjab Roadways bus on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway in Jagraon.



Our Correspondent

Jagraon, May 15

Fifty-four persons, including 48 students and the driver of a school bus, were injured when the vehicle ferrying them collided head-on with a Punjab Roadways bus near Kothey Baggu village in Jagraon on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway near here.

Except the school bus driver and 10 students, who suffered major injuries, all others were discharged after providing medical aid at the Civil Hospital, Jagraon.

Panic struck the region after news about the collision of a bus of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jagraon, carrying 48 students with a Punjab Roadways bus (bearing registration no. PB 10 HT 2614) and visuals showing the mangled remains of the school vehicle went viral on social media. All injured persons, including five passengers of the roadways bus, were rushed to the Civil Hospital Jagraon. Those who got major injuries, including the driver of the school bus, were shifted to multispecialty hospitals in Ludhiana. Gurmukh Singh (driver), Vipul Kumar, Ravnoor Singh, Japman, Harpreet Singh and Anurup suffered major injuries.

SDM Gurvir Singh Kohli said the speeding school vehicle had collided with the roadways bus after the driver of the school bus lost control over his vehicle and went slightly on the wrong side. However, the situation was controlled by joint efforts of the administration, police, health authorities and social organisations.

“After getting information, officials, led by tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik, reached the scene and launched a coordinated rescue operation,” said Gurvir Singh Kohli while appreciating that teams of doctors, including SMO Puneet Sidhu, Dr Dheeraj Singla, Dr Akhil Sarin, Dr Sukhdeep Kaur, Dr Sangeena, Dr Manpreet, Dr Deepak and Dr Manisha, had shown exemplary diligence in providing medical aid to students.

Jagraon MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke also visited the hospital.

Driver of the school vehicle Gurmukh Singh was going to drop students in their villages near Jagraon. When the bus reached Kothey Baggu village on the highway, it collided with the roadways bus. Of the passengers travelling in the bus, only five persons, including a child, suffered injuries while all occupants of the school bus received injuries.

Prompt action saved mishap victims

A timely rescue operation conducted under the supervision of ADC Major Amit Sarin and Jagraon SDM Gurvir Singh Kohli facilitated prompt medical aid to the injured students, a majority of whom were handed over to their parents by the evening.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

2
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

3
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

4
Delhi

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan rides pillion on a stranger's bike to reach shooting location; thanks him for the ride

6
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

7
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

8
Punjab

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

9
Punjab

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

10
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Power play, Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets Nadda on way ahead

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead

Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Heritage blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

Teen held from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Akashvani completes 75 years today

Former Mayor passes away

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Ludhiana district reports Covid death for fourth consecutive day

Migrant held for killing 5-yr-old girl

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar