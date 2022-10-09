60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

A 60-year-old man died after he was allegedly thrashed by occupants of a car on Friday night near Neem Wala Chowk, here. The deceased has been identified as Surinder Arora of the Chandigarh Road area here.

He was returning home with his nine-year-old grandson on his scooter when he was allegedly thrashed by the four occupants of the car after their vehicles allegedly collided with each other. As per a police official, the exact cause of his death was yet to be ascertained.

According to information, the car occupants had managed to escape from the spot. Afterwards, the elderly man, along with his grandson, returned home on their scooter. Later, Arora felt uneasiness and was rushed to a private hospital where he died. The Division Number 3 police had started investigating the matter after getting information. The body was sent for autopsy. No FIR was registered in this regard so far.