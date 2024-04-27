75% weapons deposited, Rs 57.23L unaccounted cash seized

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 26

Licenced arms holders falling in the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana rural police deposited 75 per cent weapons since the model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

As per details shared by SSP (Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh Bains, the Ludhiana rural police issued as many as 8,629 arms licences and the licence holders were having 9,525 weapons. Till date, 7,142 weapons were deposited by the arms holders and strict instructions were issued to police station heads to ensure deposition of the remaining guns.

He said during special election checking, Rs 57.23 lakh unaccounted cash was recovered by the police and the IT Department was also given information for further investigation.

Revealing about recoveries and arrests made under the NDPS Act, the SSP said after the implementation of the poll code, 35 cases under the NDPS Act were registered by the police with the arrest of 49 suspects. In these cases, the police recovered 5.290 kg of opium, 18.780 kg of poppy husk, 749.5 gm of heroin, 3,545 intoxicating tablets, 260 capsules, Rs 2,89,500 drug money, 13 motorcycles and eight cars/jeep from smugglers.

Bains said besides, 38 cases were registered under the Excise Act in which 31 liquor smugglers were arrested by the police and 724 litres of illicit liquor, 586 litres of licit liquor, 1,68,340 litres of lahan, etc, were seized.

The rural police also seized two illegal weapons along with 10 cartridges. During the special election campaign, 32 proclaimed offenders were nabbed by the police.

Deposit arms before April 30 or face action

Earlier, the deadline for deposition of weapons was March 31 but later it was extended to April 30. After the end of the deadline, if any licence holder fails to deposit weapon, he/she may face strict legal action. SSP Navneet Bains said: “We will take action against the violators as per action recommended by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer after the deadline.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.