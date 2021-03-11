900 patients examined at health fairs

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Amargarh, April 24

Over 900 persons were examined and screened during the block-level health melas held at Government Health Centres in Mandi Ahmedgarh and Amargarh on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Aam Aadmi Party legislator, Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, was the chief guest at melas held as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav celebrations. Mandi Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh and SDM Jasvir Singh presided over fairs.

Dr Rajesh Garg and Dr Sanjay Goyal, SMOs, Mandi Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, respectively, said over 900 patients suffering from various ailments availed services provided at various stalls set up for medical examination, diagnostic tests, treatment and screening at health melas.

Dr Geeta Kataria, Deputy Medical Commissioner, Dr Bindu Nalwa, District Family Welfare Officer, Dr MS Bhasin, SMP, Fatehgarh Panj Grayeean, Dr Anamdeep Singh, Dental surgeon, Dr Gurloveleen Singh, Paediatrician, and Dr Rehman Arad, District Homeopathic Officer, monitored the progress at various stalls and updated visitors about causes and consequences of various diseases.

A blood donation camp, besides a painting contest on prevention of the spread of epidemics and conservation of environment, was also held on the occasion. Khushbu, Harpreet Kapoor and Gurkaran Kaur were felicitated for bagging the first three positions in the painting contest.

Appreciating the role played by staff posted at various government health centres, MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said the state government had drafted a comprehensive plan for providing a bouquet of health services at all levels of government hospitals and dispensaries.

“Infrastructure and staff at government healthcare centres will be soon upgraded so as to provide a bouquet of health services free of cost. We will continue to organise health camps for examination, diagnostic tests and screening of patients as a proactive step,” said Gajjanmajra. The MLA called upon residents to avail maximum benefit of the health camps.