AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

District leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today observed a hunger strike against the arrest of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

MLA Kulwant Sidhu and party district secretary Amandeep Singh Mohi were among those present. MLA Gurpreet Gogi participated in the hunger strike at Khatkar Kalan where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present. He also observed the fast for the day.

The leaders alleged that central agencies were acting like political weapons of the BJP. The workers also raised slogans against the BJP-led Cente. Kulwant Sidhu said the BJP government was scared of the growing popularity of AAP but they won’t be able to keep Kejriwal behind bars for too long.

The fast was started at 11 am and continued till 5 pm.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal