ADGP leads search op in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

The ADGP, Punjab, MF Farooqui, supervised the surprise search operation conducted at various places in the city on Tuesday. Farooqui was accompanied by Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu and a huge police force.

Farooqui said it was a surprise checking conducted wherein entire city was divided into four zones and senior officials led operation at every zone. “The police have already tightened noose around drug smugglers and criminal elements. The operation is conducted to further catch criminal elements indulging in drug smuggling or any other criminal activity. In coming days, residents can expect more such surprise checks,” the ADGP said.

The ADGP, along with the police force, visited Amarpura, Bhaat mohalla, Islamganj, Sensi mohalla and Issa Nagari where search was conducted in houses and even vehicles were also checked. During the checking, the police reportedly recovered Rs 8 lakh from a person and the person claimed himself as a petrol pump dealer. The police said after verifying the source of money, the police will release it.

The police said police would reveal about recoveries made from the operation after compiling the same in detail.

Checking also conducted in Khanna and Jagraon. ADGP Arun Pal led the drive in the Jagraon area and IG Kaustubh Sharma conducted checking in Khanna. Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal also led the drive at other places. The police nabbed seven persons and seized 705 intoxicating tablets, Rs 10,000 drug money, 24 bottles of illicit liquor, 6 gm of heroin. The police also seized three motorcycles, one car, four mobile phones.