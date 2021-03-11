Admn ropes in social organisations to implement heat wave advisory

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 25

The administration claims to have roped in social organisations to implement advisory regarding heat wave issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Having prepared ‘Heat wave action plan’ for the Mandi Ahmedgarh subdivision in compliance of instruction received from Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal recently, SDM Harbans Singh inaugurated the first water cooler and water filter installed by local unit of Rotary Club at the Civil Hospital today. Ajay Jain presided over the inaugural function held under the supervision of assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma.

Appreciating initiative taken by Rotary Club in facilitating implementation of the action plan prepared to fight the heat wave, the SDM said heads of all government and private public dealing departments had been asked to make sure that people visiting their premises were provided safe drinking water, besides making adequate sitting arrangements in shady and airy places.

The SDM claimed that all concerned had been advised to ensure proper arrangements for mitigating and managing adverse effects of the ensuing heat wave.

Owners and managers of industrial and commercial units had also been asked to adopt professional approach during work and make sufficient provision for clean drinking water on their premises, provide temporary shelters and sheds outside and near their establishments and reschedule working hours for outdoor labourers, the SDM added.