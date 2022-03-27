After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

Raising questions over poor-quality road works, AAP MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi and Kulwant Singh Sidhu got road carpeting/construction work stopped in different areas. The MLAs said the road works were being done in a poor manner.

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi said a road from Subhani Building towards Division Number 3 near Nimm Chowk in Ward 62 was earlier recarpeted in a poor manner. He said the matter regarding the road was raised before the MC Commissioner on Friday, while MC officials concerned got the road recarpeted again on Saturday. The area residents raised questions over the poor quality of the road.

“When I visited to check the road, it was found to be of poor quality. I asked the MC officials to carpet the road again in the right manner. If the people are not satisfied with road work, no payment would be released to the road contractor concerned,” he added.

Meanwhile, residents raised questions over ‘poor’ road construction work in Ward 34 of the Atam Nagar constituency. They said the road base was not made properly. After reaching the spot, MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inspected the road work. After finding ‘flaws’, Sidhu got the road work stopped.

MLA Sidhu said the road was being constructed in a poor manner. He asked the contractor to get the road constructed in the right way as per the norms, otherwise required action would be taken.

Additional Commissioner, MC, Aaditya Dachalwal said he would look into the matter.