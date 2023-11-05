 After 'Goldy Brar', 'Landa Harike' calling residents seeking extortion : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • After 'Goldy Brar', 'Landa Harike' calling residents seeking extortion

After 'Goldy Brar', 'Landa Harike' calling residents seeking extortion

After 'Goldy Brar', 'Landa Harike' calling residents seeking extortion


Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot November 4

After fugitive Goldy Brar, it is now gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike who is suspected of using WhatsApp calls and voice messages to extort money from people residing in the districts of Ludhiana and Malerkotla.

While the exact number of people to have received the threat calls is yet to be ascertained, three cases have been registered at the Dehlon and Ahmedgarh police station. These cases have been lodged against an unknown caller, for demanding ransom ranging between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 2 crore. Though the police have not disclosed the outcome of their preliminary investigation, the suspect seems to have targeted people on the basis of their financial capacity. Investigating officers confirmed having received formal complaints from victims regarding multiple threat calls and voice messages on seperate days.

“We have initiated a probe and will take further action after the origin of these calls is established. Meanwhile, we have advised the complainants to be mindful and contact us in case they require any immediate help,” said Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh. He is investigating the case lodged by Nirmal Singh, an owner of a restaurant and a resort in the area. Singh had received multiple WhatsApp calls and voice messages from a caller, who demanded Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore on different days and claimed to be Landa Harike. Singh is a senior leader of Congress and the Sarpanch of Dehlon village. He usually travels to foreign countries to meet his friends and relatives.

Perusal of the records at Ahmedgarh City police station revealed that Jodha Ram Verma, a financier and Shiv Kumar a trader received similar threats from the same caller, different numbers. Jodha had been asked to pay Rs 30 lakh in order to save his life, while Shiv Kumar stated that he could not hear the exact amount demanded by the caller, who was posing as Landa Harike.

In all these cases, the suspects addressed the targets as ‘Uncle,’ following the typical dialect of the Majha region. He suggested confirming his identity by matching it to his voice on YouTube. Links of captioned YouTube interviews of Landa Harike were also sent to the targets.

Earlier this year shortly after returning from a cultural tour of the United Kingdom in July, religious leader and fortune teller Jatinder Sharma alias Happy Baba, and his close associate Balkar Ankhila, received a death threat from the Canada based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar.

The who claimed to be a close associate of Goldy Brar had threatened to eliminate them if they failed to pay the Rs 50 lakh ransom. Though the identity of the caller or his accomplice, if any, could not be ascertained during investigation, the Cyber Crime Cell had found the call to have originated from a Pakistan based number.

Baba is among the protectees of the state police and his name figured in the list of protectees whose security was withdrawn before Sidhu’s Moosewala’ murder.

A journalist from Sudhar, Santokh Singh Gill, also received a threatening WhatsApp call on his associate’s phone about eleven months ago, on December 11, 2022. The complaint lodged by him with the Ludhiana (Rural) SSP is being probed, under supervision of the Special DGP Arpit Shukla, but origin of the call is yet to be ascertained. General Secretary Indian Journalists Union Balwinder Jammu said Shukla had assured him that the case of Gill would be solved soon.

#Goldy Brar #Malerkotla #Mandi #WhatsApp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Militants attack Pakistan Air Force training base in Punjab province, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Army

2
Chandigarh

Haryana pharma company owner gifts cars to employees on Diwali; calls them 'celebrities, stars'

3
Trending

'Maafi bhi tayar rakhe..': Elvish Yadav hits back at Maneka Gandhi following snake venom claims

4
Haryana

Haryana minister slams Punjab Government over stubble-burning; AAP hits back

5
India

Sexual harassment at Bengaluru mall: Retired headmaster surrenders before cops

6
India

ISRO chief Somanath withdraws autobiography after controversy

7
Sports

Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him

8
Sports

ICC World Cup: Pakistan pip New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method to keep semis hopes alive

9
India

On poll eve, PM Modi extends free-ration scheme for 5 years

10
Delhi

Pollution crisis: Delhi battles toxic air, urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app

Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app

Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...

AQI still ‘severe’, Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Jind school principal, accused of abuse by 60 girls, arrested

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza

Israel ignores US call to allow more aid to Gaza


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ongoing work on Batala road in Amritsar disrupts movement of traffic

Ward Watch: Poor sanitation irks Amritsar residents

Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

‘Big fish’ in drug trade arrested with 660 gm of heroin

2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Official ‘forced’ to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM’s orders

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

UT yet to review non-EV ban, buyers flock to Mohali, Panchkula

Bid to scuttle protest, say students

No permit, UT seizes 1,795 liquor bottles from vends

Two more members of extortion gang nabbed

In a first, GMCH-32 sets up millet clinic, launch soon

~1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

Rs 1.56 cr fine slapped for flouting GRAP norms

AQI still 'severe', Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 20,000 cost on Centre for not paying pension to 96-year-old freedom fighter

1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 11L

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

Kapurthala surpasses Jalandhar in farm fires

12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Overflowing sewer irks Ram Nagar residents

Four women, accomplice arrested for stealing cloth

Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

Paddy procurement picks up, 11.36 LMT grains arrive, 99% purchased

24 fresh dengue cases in district

Ludhiana’s air quality index turns ‘very poor’ at 306

ASI suspended for sexually harassing woman constable

Ex-councillor attacked

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

Forum tells state to set up more power plants

'Hurt' by leader's remark, BJP rural segment chief quits