Agriculture Secretary visits PAU

Ludhiana, February 21
Secretary (Agriculture), Punjab, Dilraj Singh, today visited the Skill Development Centre at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here and interacted with Director of Research Ajmer Singh Dhatt and Director of Extension Education Ashok Kumar.
He was accompanied by Director of the State Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Gurvinder Singh.
Dilraj Singh lauded the efforts of Punjab Agricultural University in whetting skills of the farmers, farm women and youth for financial sustainability. Several programmes were being run by the Central Government to hone the skills of the farmers, who, in return, after developing skills in agriculture and allied occupations were adding to the key value of agriculture, he said.
Dr Gurvinder Singh said the training imparted by the PAU to the farmers and farm women would enable them to scale greater heights in agriculture and contribute to the welfare of their families.
