Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: All members of Arya College Teachers Unit (ACTU) staged a protest at the college on Thursday. ACTU president Parminder Singh Bhogal said the officiating principal and the management committee had given no positive response to the ongoing struggle since the past three months. “Despite talks, there was no outcome on issues of the 7th Pay Commission and Career Advancement Scheme for promotion. The problem of unauthorised withholding of salaries, seniority issues and the arbitrary transfer of staff, etc. were raised and the same have been notified through various resolutions from time to time. The authorities did not pay heed to the demands,” he added. ACTU general secretary Raman Nayyar said, “If our demands are still not heeded to, the struggle will continue.”

SKSS College of Nursing

The 30th SNA Biennial Punjab State Conference-2023 was organised at the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha (SKSS) College of Nursing. The event was held under the guidance of Dr Prabhjot Saini, Principal of the college Prof Roy K George, national president, Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), was the chief guest and Dr Jasbir Kaur, patron, TNAI, Punjab was the guest of honour. Dr Saini said students participated in various track and field events and showcased their talent in quiz competition, on-the-spot painting, mono acting, dance competition, essay competition, poster-making, pencil sketching etc. The college bagged the best SNA unit in Punjab, Dayanand Medical College won the second prize and Christian Medical College secured the third spot. Geetika won the title of Ms SNA while Jaskirt Sandhu bagged the title of Mr SNA. All the winners were awarded trophies and certificates.

Khalsa College for Women

Under the stewardship of Dr Rohit Kumar Sharma, director, Youth Welfare Department, Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, will host the 64th Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival (Moga-Ferozepur, Zone-B) of Panjab University from October 8 to 10. Dr Amandeep Kaur, principal (additional charge) of the college said it was a matter of immense pleasure for the institution. The opportunity will provide a platform to students of the 8 participating colleges in the zone to showcase their talent in myriad categories in the gala event. Musical performances, classical dance, quiz, giddha, heritage and literary items will be showcased on the first day. Followed by fine arts, theatre items, poetry recitation, debate, elocution and muhavaredar vartalap will be presented the next day.