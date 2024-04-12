Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM College hosted Panjab University (PU) Zonal Skill-in-Teaching and on-the-spot teaching aids preparation competition (Zone A) for pedagogy of social studies, commerce, economics and physical education. Principal Dr Monika Dua welcomed the observer of the event, Prof Satwinderpal Kaur, Chairperson of Department of Education (PU). Satwinderpal Kaur exhorted the young pupil teachers to augment soft skills such as communication, empathy, creativity to excel in the 21st century tech-driven world. In the skill-in-teaching contest, Shachi Sudhir won first position, Kajal came second, and Dipika Devi secured the third spot in social studies (SSt) category. For commerce, Jeenia Monga got first position, followed by Reema and Nimrat Kaur, and Diksha Vij received a consolation prize. In economics, Samiksha Singh ranked first, Ayushi Sadhu was second, and Jasleen Kaur came third. In physical education, Shama, Tania Kaushal, and Khushbu Yadav won first, second, and third places, respectively. In the teaching aids preparation contest, Anshika, Chandani, and Ankush Sharma secured first, second, and third places, respectively, for SSt. For commerce, Sakshi, Khushboo Panday, and Namita Kasuhal secured the first, second, and third spots, respectively. In economics, Simran Kaur, Manisha, and Neha Devial won the first, second, and third places, respectively. In physical education, Diksha took first place while Bhupinder Singh came second.

Ryan International School

To update students about the importance of maintaining good dental health, a dental check-up camp was organised for the students of Ryan International School, Dugri, in collaboration with Dr PS Grover. The aim of the camp was to check, regulate and maintain dental wellness of the students and spread awareness regarding dental health and hygiene.

Drishti Innovative Public School

Drishti Dr R C Jain Innovative Public School arranged a field visit for students of classes I and II to wheat fields. The idea of the field trip was to connect the students with Baisakhi, ‘the harvesting festival of Punjab’. The students were taken out to nearby farms. They learnt about the procedure of production and harvesting of wheat in the field. In addition, they visited the gristmill to see the process of making flour from wheat seeds. The children were sensitised and enriched regarding wheat crop and its growth. It was a living, thriving, green and enriching experience for the students.

