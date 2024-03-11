BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Ludhiana, March 10
A meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) was held here today. During the meeting, the union made plans about their forthcoming visit to Delhi on March 14 to attend the mahapanchayat.
Addressing the meeting, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the BKU (Lakhowal), said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call to attend the mahapanchayat to be held in Delhi on March 14 at the Ramlila Maidan.
He said as decided by other unions, they would also reach Delhi by public transports such as buses or trains and reach the capital on March 13.
“On March 14, we will proceed towards the Ramlila Maidan at 10 am and attend the mahapanchayat. Farmers are determined and will not return till their demands are accepted,” Lakhowal said.
Besides a legal guarantee on MSP, farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and ‘justice’ for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.
