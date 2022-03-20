CBSE releases Term 1 results of Class XII

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday evening released Class XII Term 1 results. Students can check their performance at their respective schools that can access the results.

The CBSE had earlier announced that the board examinations for 2021-2022 would be conducted in two terms. Now, the performance of the Term 1 exams for Class XII has been communicated to schools by the CBSE, as per information.

Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur said once the result files were downloaded, she would be able to disclose them. However, she said these were not complete results.

Notably, the final results will be announced after Term 2 exams that are going to be commenced from April 26. —