City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 8

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate have ensured 100 per cent compliance in implementing the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Justice, GoI, as per which licenced firearm holders cannot keep more than two weapons on a single licence. The licence holders had to surrender additional weapons either at police stations or they should sell the same to gun houses by following due procedures.

Top cop sets a precedent Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu also ensured compliance of new amendment in the Arms Act and surrendered his additional weapon after getting to know that more than two weapons cannot be kept as per law. “It is good that people have followed the directions and ensured compliance of the orders,” Sidhu said.

As per the record obtained by The Tribune from the Police Commissionerate, it has issued over 16,400 arms licence on which more than 19,600 fire arms were issued. Among these, 333 persons were having more than two weapons on a single licence while 39 of them had over three on a single licence.

After the amendment in the Arms Act in 2020, the Central Government had strictly directed all states to ensure compliance within a year.

ADCP (Headquarters) Rupinder Bhatti told The Tribune here on Friday that 333 persons were having more than two weapons of which 39 were having more than three weapons on a single licence. As per the rule, licence holders could not keep more than two weapons and every holder was strictly conveyed about the directions. The order states that anyone holding more than two weapons might face legal action, including FIR, as holding extra weapon would be considered illegal. After the implementation of the new directions, people having additional weapons have deposited them at the police stations concerned.

“Now, notices will be issued to the 333 persons who have deposited their additional weapons at the police stations concerned to dispose of the same by selling it either to gun houses or by any other legal means as police stations have no space or proper upkeep facility. Such additional deposited arms have been delicenced automatically but the holders need to submit a sale proof of weapons only then their arms licence will be updated to two,” the ADCP said.

