Civil Hospital offers free cancer surgery

Ludhiana, April 26
Surgery for ENT, head and neck cancers has been commenced at the Civil Hospital giving much relief to patients who are unable to afford costly treatment. Two surgeries have already been performed here.
Dr Vikramjeet Singh, who is giving free consultation at the hospital once a week, will be conducting these surgeries every Thursday. Till now, such patients were referred to either PGI or medical colleges in Chandigarh and Patiala. A surgery in a private hospital costs around Rs 7 lakh while they can get it done free if they have Ayushman card and if they don’t have it, they have to give Rs 1,000.
