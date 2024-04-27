Civil Hospital offers free cancer surgery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Surgery for ENT, head and neck cancers has been commenced at the Civil Hospital giving much relief to patients who are unable to afford costly treatment. Two surgeries have already been performed here.

Dr Vikramjeet Singh, who is giving free consultation at the hospital once a week, will be conducting these surgeries every Thursday. Till now, such patients were referred to either PGI or medical colleges in Chandigarh and Patiala. A surgery in a private hospital costs around Rs 7 lakh while they can get it done free if they have Ayushman card and if they don’t have it, they have to give Rs 1,000.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer