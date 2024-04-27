Coins in past, now candidates are being weighed in sweets

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 26

An old election tradition according to which a candidate is weighed in coins and the same amount is contributed as funds by supporters is reviving in a metamorphosed form.

The coins, bearing a certain monetary value have been swapped with eatables including sweets, bakery items and fruits, which instead of being handed over to the candidates are distributed among those present on the occasion.

Chairman Mullanpur Dakha Market Committee Harnek Singh Sekhon, also the election campaign convener of Dakha Assembly segment under Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency, said residents of various localities such as Chhapar, Hargobinpura Min Chhapar, Latala, Jurahan, Lohgarh, Gujjarwal and Chaminda have shown their preference for the AAP candidate Ashok Prashar Pappi.

“To avoid unnecessary complications due to involvement of money and later submit accounts, we persuaded them to express their support by distributing eatables including sweets,” said Sekhon, appreciating that sweets equal to the candidate’s weight were distributed among residents of respective localities. Ninda Bhasker, Kamal Sandhu and Shiv Kumar Narad distributed sweets among passersby near the venues.

Block Congress president Deepak Sharma said party candidate Dr Amar Singh Boparai would be weighed against fruits and bakery items and the eatables would be distributed among children and residents of slums of the region falling under Amargarh Assembly segment.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporter Navjot Singh Jyoti and Ahmedgarh councillor Aman Afridi said they had arranged coins for weighing their leaders Iqbal Singh Jhundan and former legislator Bikramjit Singh Khalsa who are now contesting from Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib constituencies, respectively. “It is a tradition which has once again added charm to campaigning season,” said Jyoti.

