College notes: Government college for girls

Ludhiana: Students from Government College for Girls, achieved top positions in the MA Fine Arts first and third semester university examinations conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. In the semester I results, Surbhi Jain claimed the first position in the university with a score of 373/400, followed by Ridhi Sharma in the second position with 372/400. Prerna Gupta secured the third position in the university with a score of 367/400, while Priya Mago secured the fifth position with a score of 365/400. In semester III, Gaganpreet Kaur secured the second position in the university with a score of 382/400, and Pearl secured the seventh position with a score of 378/400.
SCD government college
Students of Post Graduate Department of Economics, SCD Government College, have excelled in MA I results declared by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Garima Kaur bagged the first position (88 per cent) in the university and Anjali Dhiman stood second (87.25 per cent).
