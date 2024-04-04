College notes: Khalsa college for women

Tribune News Service

Varsha and Manjot Kaur from Department of Political Science, Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, brought laurels to the college by bagging the second and fourth position, respectively, in MA (Political Science) first semester Panjab University exams held in December, 2023. Dr Iqbal Kaur, officiating principal, and Dr Mukti Gill, director, congratulated them and the teachers.

Arya college

Ludhiana: Muskan Kochhar, a BA first year student of Arya College, girls section, brought laurels to the college by securing the first position in the Panjab University with 92.5 per cent marks. Dr SM Sharma, secretary, ACMC, extended heartfelt congratulations to the students who had performed exceptionally well. Incharge Dr Mamta Kohli appreciated the tireless efforts of students and faculty.

Government college for girls

Sunidhi, a student of Government College for Girls, brought laurels by scoring the fourth position (university) with 338/380 marks in BA first semester university examinations conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Suman Lata, principal, congratulated and applauded the student and teachers for their sincere efforts.

Malwa central college

The Eco Club and NSS Unit of Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised an extension lecture on the topic ‘Management of Organic Waste: Practices, Entrepreneurial Opportunities, and Sustainability’. Dr Amandeep Singh, assistant professor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, was the resource person.

Khalsa college for women (sidhwan)

Education Department of Khalsa College for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, observed ‘World Autism Awareness Day’. Dr Niranjan Kumar was the resource person. Dr Parmjit Kaur, HoD, Department of Education, delivered the welcome address. Dr Niranjan Kumar said the purpose of observing the day was to create awareness and support special children. He shared information on techniques of speech therapy, special education, occupational therapy and specific evaluation strategies that can be employed.

Guru nanak khalsa college

Department of Psychology of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, observed World Autism Awareness Day on the college campus today. Kusha Mehra, Head of Psychology Department, raised awareness among students about autism. Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon stressed on helping and showing kindness to the children who are affected by this disorder.

School notes

Government sr sec school

Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, organised its annual function. Charanjit Kaur Ahuja, principal, said the day was celebrated to encourage and motivate the students who had scored excellent marks in the exams. She added the school had produced brilliant students in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. Former students were also present and shared their experiences and motivated the students to excel in life.

BCM arya model sr sec school

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised a two-day event 'Prelude — Open House' for approximately 400 nursery students and their parents. The event aimed to ignite a journey of discovery and excitement. It was designed to foster comfort and enthusiasm among the little ones while providing parents with insights into the school's ethos and engaging them in integrated learning activities alongside their children.

