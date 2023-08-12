Cop among three booked for taking bribe from woman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

The Jagraon city police yesterday registered a case against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working with the narcotics cell of the Jagraon police and two others for allegedly accepting a bribe from a woman.

The suspects had already taken Rs 15,000 in advance and were forcing the complainant to pay the remaining Rs 35,000 as bribe.

The woman had given call recordings of the ASI to the police as evidence following which a case under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspects identified as ASI Pahara Singh, Deepa and an unidentified person.

The complainant, Inderjit Kaur, a resident of Hardev Nagar, Jagraon, said she and her husband had been facing several cases of drug smuggling. But now, they were not indulging in the illegal trade.

On August 3, the ASI, along with his two accomplices, came to her general store and said the DSP had sent them to bring her to the police station. He also threatened her that she would be booked in a drug smuggling case if she fails to accompany them, the complainant alleged.

Later, the ASI said if she would give a bribe of Rs 50,000, he would not take her to the police station and the fake case also not be registered against her. After negotiation, the ASI agreed to take Rs 15,000 in advance and the remaining amount of Rs 35,000 was supposed to be collected by him later, the woman said.

She said after a few days when the ASI again called and asked her for money, she could not pay the bribe due to financial constraints. The policeman repeatedly called her for bribe and she saved all his call recordings.

On August 8, the ASI came to her shop at Mai Jeena mohalla and asked to give him Rs 35,000 bribe amount.

“When I again expressed my inability to pay the amount, he misbehaved with me and also hurled abusive remarks. He also threatened to register a fake case of smuggling of intoxicating tablets. I also made a recording of the conversation of the ASI while he was asking for the remaining bribe amount and threatening to implicate me in a false case,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer Inspector Jagjit Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the matter.

Sources said the ASI was shifted to the SBS Nagar police district by senior officials as a punishment and opened his departmental inquiry.