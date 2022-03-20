Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

A police head constable shot a woman at her rented accommodation in Aarey Wali Gali, Haibowal, on late Saturday evening. He then shot himself in his stomach and is undergoing treatment at a hospital under critical condition.

Head Constable Simranjit Singh used his official weapon AK-47 to commit the crime. He is posted at the Police Lines here. The deceased woman has been identified as Nidhi (31).

The deceased’s son said his father Aman has been living in South Africa for the past six years. “Simranjit Singh is my uncle (brother of my father). He had been torturing my mother since the day my father went abroad. Today after arguments he shot my mother in her head and she died on the spot. Then he shot himself in his stomach and was rushed to DMC Hospital for treatment,” alleged the deceased woman’s son.

The police said statement of the injured cop is yet to be recorded as his condition is critical.

Rakesh Kumar, owner of the house, said about a year back Nidhi had taken a portion of his house on rent and she had told him that Simranjit is her husband. Today after the incident he came to know that Simranjit is her brother-in-law, and not husband.

Sources said when Simranjit was being rushed to the hospital, he was half naked. The ACP, West, Talwinder Singh Gill, said reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. About the relationship of Simranjit with Nidhi, the ACP said the duo had taken the house on rent by posing themselves as a couple but their exact relationship is yet to be verified.