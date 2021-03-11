Cops were alerted before riots in Patiala: Shiv Sena

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

The president, Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray, Punjab, Yograj Sharma, today claimed that the Patiala police were alerted on time about the unfortunate incident that took place in Patiala on April 29. Sharma, while briefing mediapersons here, said both the SSP, Patiala, and the DGP, Patiala, were informed several days earlier on personal level that such protest rally would be organised, which had nothing to do with the Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray.

The call was given on personal capacity and action had to be taken, Sharma added. “But instead of taking action, the police waited for this incident to take place. Another group with swords in their hands was seen spreading violence on roads, but the police became a mute spectator, which shows that foreign agencies had a hand in this whole incident,” said Sharma.

By transferring the SSP, the state government had saved their skin, but the reality is that it was utter failure of the law and order in Punjab, Sharma added. The particular person responsible for spreading hatred had already been shunted out from the party, Sharma said while adding that people behind this violent incident wanted to defame Shiv Sena.