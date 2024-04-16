Crammed date sheet ahead of Lok Sabha elections worries Panjab University students

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, April 15

Students appearing for the forthcoming Panjab University semester examinations have complained of a crammed date sheet by the university. They complain that the university, in order to adjust the election schedule, has failed to overlook the fact that the decision may cost the students dear. The university exams are scheduled to commence on May 1.

Seema Rani, a BA fourth semester student, rued that the date sheet has been prepared in a haphazard manner by the university. “My physical education, public administration and Punjabi papers are all scheduled without any break,” she added. Similarly, Jasdeep, a BA sixth semester student, complained, “I have my political science exam on May 1, English on second and History on the third. I don’t have even a single preparatory holiday before almost all my papers.”

“Earlier, we used to get a good number of preparatory days. But this time, most probably, due to the polling date being announced for June 1, the university has completely ignored the agony and stress the students shall be forced to bear due to the crammed exam schedule,” a student added.

A semester four student rued, “To make matters worse, our exams are to be held in the evening, which means I would have stay up all night to prepare for the next exam. We earnestly demand that the university reviews the date sheet as it would lead to mental breakdown in a number of cases and the students shall not be able to put in their best.”

YP Verma, registrar, PU, when contacted said the university is well aware of the issue. “Of course, the election schedule was at the back of our minds when the date sheet was being prepared. But there is no doubt that the framers did a lot of homework before finalising the same. Even then, if the candidates have certain issues related to the squeezed time schedule, we can always relook into the things as it relates to the final score of the candidates. We cannot allow them to suffer in any way,” he added.

Dr Inderpal Singh Sidhu, senator, PU, said they are getting a number of representations from the students in this context and the university is trying its level best to address the issue and resolve it at the earliest.

