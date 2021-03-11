Cricket tourney: Mansa struggle against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 4

On the third and penultimate day of the final between Mansa and Ludhiana, the former after conceding 44-run lead, were struggling (194 for 6) in the second innings of the Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Wednesday.

Mansa had scored 359 runs in the first innings while Ludhiana made 403 runs in their first easy to take a small, but vital lead of 44 runs. Yesterday, at draw of stumps, Mansa in their second innings, were 10 for no loss. Today, at close of play, they were 194 for six after 70 overs thus 150 runs ahead. The main contributors were Divyansh Garg and Som Nath, who chipped in with 69 and 36 runs, respectively.

Brief scores

Mansa (Second innings):194 for 6 after 70 overs (Divyansh Garg 69, Som Nath 36, Randeep Singh 31, Anmol Kumar Jain 26 and Deepak Kumar 10*; Sanyam Gill 2 for 40, Ravi Kumar 2 for 63, Sidhant Tiwary 1 for 31 and Aradhya Shukla 1 for 43).