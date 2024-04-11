 Defer installing power meters: ATIU to PSPCL : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Defer installing power meters: ATIU to PSPCL

Defer installing power meters: ATIU to PSPCL

Defer installing power meters: ATIU to PSPCL

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

The Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings (ATIU) has urged the PSPCL to extend the date of installing the Power Quality Meters by at least a year from March 31.

Pankaj Jain, president ATIU, said the PSPCL should not only extend the date of installing the meters but also reduce the monthly rent as the industry is not in a position to incur such expenses due to the ongoing ‘worldwide recession’.

Jain said, “At present, there is only one company which has been short-listed by the government to supply the meters which allegedly leads to a monopoly. In order to provide better rates and services to the industry, the government must enlist more companies. Till the time there are at least five such companies, PSPCL should defer its decision on installation of the Power Quality Meters.”

An association member urged the CMD to provide regular power supply as there have been frequent power outages over the last few months.

An association member said, “There is a general feeling in the industry that while power is being freely distributed to the domestic consumers, the industry is being burdened when it comes to revenue generation. The PSPCL should also undertake preventive maintenance of all industrial feeders and transformers before the paddy season when the demand increases sharply, leading to frequent power cuts.”

