DMCH observes hand hygiene day

Ludhiana, May 4

Department of Microbiology and Hospital Infection Control Committee, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, in collaboration with Hospital Infection Society India, observed World Hand Hygiene Day by organising several activities from May 1 to 4.

The theme for this year is ‘promoting knowledge and capacity building of health care workers through innovative and impactful training and education, on infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene’.

Activities for MBBS batch 2022 students included role-play, quiz and poster-making, while a sensitisation session was conducted for students and nursing staff of DMCH by Dr Veenu Gupta, professor of Microbiology.

Dr Sandeep Kaushal, Dean Academics, along the faculty, encouraged students and gave certificates to the winners. Dr Sarit Sharma, Infection Control Officer and Hospital Infection Control Committee (HICC) members visited different clinical areas of the hospital to check hand hygiene compliance among healthcare workers.

In his message, Dr GS Wander, principal, said proper hand hygiene can break the chain of infection, control the spread of infections in healthcare facilities and communities, prevent about 30 per cent of diarrhoeal infections and about 20 per cent of respiratory infections.

Additionally, Dr Veenu Gupta also conducted an awareness session on infection control practices for the staff of ESIC Model Hospital, Ludhiana.

