Doc fined Rs 50L for violating undertaking

Ludhiana, January 4

Taking serious note of a doctor who remained absent from duty for over five years, Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh has directed him to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for violating the undertaking signed by him.

If a government doctor pursues an MD or MS, he is required to submit an undertaking of serving the Health Department for 10 years or pay Rs 50 lakh bond amount.

In 2014, the doctor from Community Health Centre, Mamdot, went to pursue MS in orthopaedics under the government quota. On July 7, 2017, the doctor presented himself on duty at CHC, Dehlon.

He had given the undertaking to the government that either he would complete ten years of service in the Health Department or pay Rs 50 lakh in case he left the job.

The doctor has been absent from duty without any valid reason since March 12, 2018.

“The doctor was violating the bond clause. He was asked to rejoin duty but he did not pay heed, following which he was given a warning and then asked to deposit the bond amount. The doctor has deposited Rs 30 lakh and requested some time for depositing the remaining amount,” said Aulakh.