Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

PTI

Ludhiana, May 5

A retired income tax officer and his wife were found dead in Ludhiana's posh Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar with the police on Thursday suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, they said.

Sukhdev Singh Lotey, 67, and wife Gurmeet Kaur, 64, were alone in the house when they were allegedly killed by an unidentified man with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

A neighbour raised an alarm after seeing a man scale the wall of the victim's house.

The police have registered a case of murder saying they are examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.