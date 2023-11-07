Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

In the case regarding pollution in the Sidhwan Canal, the NGT has directed the MC Commissioner to ensure compliance of the directions of the Tribunal (order dated July 21, 2023) within eight weeks failing which the MC Commissioner will have to personally appear before the Tribunal through virtual mode on the next date of hearing.

The MC in its stand recorded by the Tribunal regarding cleaning of the canal had said that approximately 90 per cent of the garbage was cleaned and the rest would be cleaned and disposed of according to rules within next three months.

The Tribunal had directed the MC to dispose of rest of the solid waste at the dump site within three months and submit further action-taken report.

However, the action-taken report filed by the MC does not disclose that after previous order of the Tribunal any solid waste has been disposed of or not. Only plea taken in the report is that the MC has identified land suitable for installing of portable compactor transfer station for transferring the secondary collection point near the Sidhwan Canal and has entered into some correspondence with the Punjab Mandi Board. The issue relating to allotment of land is pending.

Thus, the report does not reflect any satisfactory steps by the MC to comply with the directions of the NGT in setting up of integrated waste management facilities of adequate capacity, said the NGT Bench.

