Farm unions to observe ‘Save Democracy Day’ on March 23

Ludhiana, March 19
Addressing a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha today, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said, “The martyrdom day of Saheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23 will be observed as ‘Save Democracy Day’ in the entire state.” BKU (Ugrahan), in its meeting in Doraha, has also decided to observe the day. — TNS
