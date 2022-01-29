Ludhiana: Farmers to observe 'Vishwasghat Diwas' on Jan 31

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

Farmers across the nation would observe ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’ (betrayal day) on January 31 against failure of the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to implement their pending demands, which were accepted in writing when their agitation against three farm Acts was withdrawn.

Bharti Kisan Union-Lakhowal (BKU) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said as per a decision taken by all constituents of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) farmers would hold demonstrations in front of offices of Deputy Commissioners at district headquarters, SDMs at subdivision towns and also burn effigies of the Modi government.

Lakhowal said it was most unfortunate that false cases registered against farmers had not been withdrawn, no compensation has been announced for farmers killed during agitation and no high-powered committee had been set up to settle the MSP issue. The SKM had served an ultimatum to the Centre for acceptance of all demands by February 1, 2022, failing which farmers’ bodies would launch another agitation and teach the ruling combine a lesson in the Assembly elections, Lakhowal said. —

