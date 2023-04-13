Farmers urged to adopt DSR method for sowing of rice

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 12

Farmers of the district were convinced to adopt the direct-seeded rice (DSR) technique for the sowing of rice during the district-level agri-awareness camp organised under the supervision of Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Narinder Benipal at the grain market of Sahnewal today.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Mundian said the state government was concerned about the receding water table.

“Farmers should be wise enough to adopt new techniques which are available on their doorstep today. Saving the environment should be a joint effort by the government, administration and the general public, especially farmers,” the MLA added.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik exhorted farmers to initiate a crusade against the insensitive use of water. She also congratulated all farmers whose wise decision of not burning stubble had enabled Ludhiana to reduce the menace by 50 per cent as compared to past years.

She urged growers to adopt such techniques of sowing by which could more and more water.

Joint Director, Department of Farmers Welfare and Agriculture, Dr Raj Kumar tried to persuade farmers to drift from traditional paddy sowing methods and adopt the scant water technology.

“Lowering of water table and deteriorating soil health should force us to rethink and adopt the technique of direct sowing which has far better results than the traditional methods,” he said.

Dr Benipal said the primary objective of the Agriculture Department was to provide seeds, fertilizers and pesticides of premium quality in a quick manner to farmers.

“Camps will be held at both village and block levels in the coming days to convince farmers to abandon the traditional methods of showing rice and adopt the latest DSR technology,” the CAO said.

He asked farmers to benefit themselves from various crop diversification schemes.