Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 21

The Ludhiana police observed Police Commemoration Day on Saturday to pay tributes to martyrs belonging to the police and paramilitary forces.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu while speaking on the occasion at the Police Lines here urged the people to fight anti-national forces jointly.

Punjab Police with kin 'It was only because of great sacrifices of our martyrs that they are living in a peaceful environment. The Punjab Police were standing rock solid with martyr’s families, which were residing in Ludhiana.' – Mandeep Singh, CP

He said: “It was only because of great sacrifices of our martyrs that they are living in a peaceful environment.” He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, District and Sessions Judge Munish Singhal, former DGP DR Bhatti, besides others.

Sidhu paid tributes to the police and paramilitary personnel who attained martyrdom in various parts of the country. A contingent of the police led by ACP Roopdeep Kaur gave salute to the martyrs. Officials and dignitaries present on the occasion observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to the martyrs. The list comprising the names of officials and jawans of the police and paramilitary forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year was also read out.

While narrating the historical importance of the Police Commemoration Day parade, the Commissioner of Police said it was observed by the police of all states and the paramilitary forces throughout the country to pay tributes to jawans of the CRPF, who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs (Ladakh) during an assault by the Chinese Army.

He said the day was observed to salute the martyrdom of the martyrs belonging to the police as well as paramilitary forces, who sacrifice their lives for maintaining the unity and integrity of the country every year. A total of 117 personnel of the Ludhiana police laid down their lives while combating terrorism.

He assured that the Punjab Police were standing rock solid with martyr’s families, which were residing in Ludhiana. They were also honoured on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police also observed Commemoration Day under the leadership of SSP Amneet Kondal. They held a ‘Samriti Parade’ and paid homage to the martyrs.

“It takes courage to protect, fight and die in the line of duty. Their valour and courage will continue to inspire us today and everyday,” Kondal said.