Finish targets, Community Health Centre staff told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh held a review meeting at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Manupur, on Saturday.

The entire staff of the CHC, including ASHA workers, were present. The Civil Surgeon asked the employees to complete targets so that the best available facilities could be provided to the people.

He said gender ratio of many villages falling under the CHC was low and the staff should take initiatives for the same and high-risk pregnancies should be followed up regularly.

