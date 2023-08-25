 Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Max loss caused in Samrala block, no damage in 3 blocks

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

A farmer with his recovered paddy crop in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 24

The recent floods caused by incessant rains and overflowing of water bodies had damaged paddy crop over at least 6,475 hectares in Ludhiana district, the government has confirmed.

Safe Blocks

Pakhowal, Sudhar and Jagraon blocks reported no loss to crops due to floods/ incessant rains.

While the damaged rice plantation had recovered on over 4,725 hectares after waterlogged fields were drained out, the replantation of paddy crop had been done over 1,750 hectares, officials have said.

PADDY AREA 2,56,900

(Source: Agriculture Department, area in hectares)

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Thursday that the district administration with the help of the Agriculture Department had acted swiftly to help out distressed farmers following the losses caused to their crops due to the recent floods and incessant rains.

“The administration conducted an extensive survey of the fields and all peasants who had suffered damages to their crops had been helped out by way of arranging recovery of their partially damaged crops and replantation against the completely destroyed crop,” she said.

Divulging the extent of damage and relief extended to the farmers, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Narinder Benipal said the paddy crop was planted over 2,56,900 hectares in the district during the current kharif season.

“Almost 6,475 hectares of area under paddy had suffered damages due to the recent floods and incessant rains,” he said.

Dr Benipal said the timely intervention and help extended by the Agriculture Department had ensured recovery of partially damaged paddy plantation over 4,725 hectares while free saplings/seeds were provided to flood-hit farmers to replant paddy crop over 1,750 hectares.

“With this, our entire area that had been hit by the floods had been recovered/ replanted and not even a single field had been left where no paddy plantation had been done,” the CAO claimed.

He said the saplings/seeds of various paddy varieties, mainly PR-126, PR-124 and basmati, were distributed free of cost to the farmers at the block level after making public announcements in villages.

According to the block-wise crop damage report compiled by the Agriculture Department, Samrala block had suffered the maximum damage to 3,350 hectares of paddy crop, of which 2,800 hectares had been recovered and 550 hectares had been replanted, while three blocks — Pakhowal, Sudhar and Jagraon — reported no loss to crops due to the floods and incessant rains.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana suffered loss to 50 hectares of paddy crop, which had been recovered, Mangat 1,260 hectares (710 hectares replanted, 550 hectares recovered), Sidhwan Bet 325 hectares (200 hectares recovered, 125 hectares replanted), Khanna 250 hectares (130 hectares replanted, 120 hectares recovered), Doraha 45 hectares (45 hectares recovered), Dehlon 65 hectares (50 hectares recovered, 15 hectares replanted) and the Machhiwara block had reported loss to 1,130 hectares of paddy crop, of which 910 hectares had been recovered and 220 hectares had been resown.

Committed to farmers’ welfare: DC

“We are committed to the welfare of farmers. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, we had ensured complete recovery and replantation of losses to crops due to the recent floods and incessant rains. Besides, the peasants were extended all possible help and support during these difficult times,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu; terrifying video shows several houses collapsing

2
Nation

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

3
Punjab

ED raids premises of former Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, close aides

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

5
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

6
Sports

World wrestling body suspends WFI for delaying elections; Indian wrestlers won't play under India flag at Worlds Championships

7
Punjab

Mohit Mohindra takes over as Punjab Youth Congress chief

8
Entertainment

Immigrating to a new country presented us with a world of challenges, says AP Dhillon

9
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

10
Nation

'I salute all passengers of Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan sports minister's bizarre remark; netizen asks 'yaatree vaapas laute ya nahin'

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Top News

Rover Pragyan rolls out of lander, starts looking for moon’s secrets

Chandrayaan-3: Rover Pragyan rolls out of Vikram lander, starts looking for moon's secrets

India’s frugal moon mission stuns world

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...

Modi, Xi agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback

On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

BRICS to welcome 6 more members

Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...

Arms used by 4 Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered

Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

PU POLLS: Day after tiff, student groups say bar outsiders on campus

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Mother-son duo held for running sex racket

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software