Four members of vehicle thieves’ gang in police net; 5 two-wheelers, gun seized

Ludhiana, May 5
The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested four of its members. The police also recovered five two-wheelers, a countrymade .315 bore pistol along with 29 cartridges.
The suspects have been identified as Arjan (20) of Mahavir Colony, Kamal Galhotra of the Tajpur road area, Santokh Singh of Gill and Ankush of Guru Nanak Nagar.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ashok Kumar and SHO of the Police Division 7 SI Bhupinder Singh issued a statement in this regard.
The ACP said a tip-off was received that the suspects had formed a gang of vehicle thieves and they had committed several vehicle thefts in the city in the recent past.
After getting information about their location, a police team was formed and the suspects were arrested. During questioning, five two-wheelers, including two motorcycles and three Honda Activa scooters, were recovered. An illegal weapon and cartridges were also recovered from Arjan, which he had concealed at his sister’s house.
Now, further police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that more members of the gang can be nabbed and more recovery of stolen vehicles can also be made, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said, adding that the recovered vehicles would be handed over to their owners after identifying the latter.
A case was registered against the four suspects on Saturday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP's Anurag questions Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack
Punjab ex-CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', li...
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams