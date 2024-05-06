Four members of vehicle thieves’ gang in police net; 5 two-wheelers, gun seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested four of its members. The police also recovered five two-wheelers, a countrymade .315 bore pistol along with 29 cartridges.

The suspects have been identified as Arjan (20) of Mahavir Colony, Kamal Galhotra of the Tajpur road area, Santokh Singh of Gill and Ankush of Guru Nanak Nagar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ashok Kumar and SHO of the Police Division 7 SI Bhupinder Singh issued a statement in this regard.

The ACP said a tip-off was received that the suspects had formed a gang of vehicle thieves and they had committed several vehicle thefts in the city in the recent past.

After getting information about their location, a police team was formed and the suspects were arrested. During questioning, five two-wheelers, including two motorcycles and three Honda Activa scooters, were recovered. An illegal weapon and cartridges were also recovered from Arjan, which he had concealed at his sister’s house.

Now, further police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that more members of the gang can be nabbed and more recovery of stolen vehicles can also be made, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said, adding that the recovered vehicles would be handed over to their owners after identifying the latter.

A case was registered against the four suspects on Saturday.

