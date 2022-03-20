GADVASU clears air about NRI ex-student

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

To clear the air regarding alleged attempts made to malign the image of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) by a former NRI student, the authorities held a press meet at the university today.

He was studying in the third professional year of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) degree course. He had also filed a case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court as he had alleged that the university had deliberately failed him in exams.

Addressing a press meet, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, Dr SPS Ghuman, Dean, College of Veterinary Science and officials of the university, said the former student had alleged that the university had deliberately failed him in exams.

The authorities said multiple exams, by internal as well as external examiners, at various time points were held during February 1, 2021, till August 6, 2021, as per the Veterinary Council of India Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education Regulations, 2016.

The former student was not able to clear a course in regular exams, for which he was granted compartment exam, which he was again unable to clear.

Subsequently, he filed the case in the HC. However, a single bench followed by double bench dismissed the case in December 2021, saying that the ‘appeal is devoid of merit’ and the bench ‘did not find any substance therein, which could substantiate the contentions as have been projected by the appellants’.

He pressured the authorities to get his third professional year cleared. They have appealed to the parents of students as well as students that after getting admission to the BVSc & AH degree course, they should work hard as the lives of livestock, pet and wildlife animals would be in their hands. —