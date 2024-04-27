GNKCW holds prize distribution function

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women (GNKCW), Gujarkhan Campus, today organised annual prize distribution function on the college campus.

Dr Neelam Grewal, former vice-chancellor, Guru Kashi University, Bathinda, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Welcoming the chief guest, Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon read out the annual report of the college and highlighted the achievements of students and faculty in various fields. Dr Neelam Grewal also inaugurated an art exhibition by the fine arts department which proved to be a visual treat for the guests.

Lauding the achievements of the students in various fields, Dr Grewal said, “Hard work is the key to success and there is no shortcut around it.” She urged the prize winners to excel in their fields.

In the event, around 300 students were awarded

for their hard work in the academic session 2023-24.

