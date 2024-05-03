Gynae expert gives talk on reproductive health

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

To raise awareness on reproductive health check-ups, Fortis Hospital, Mall Road, organised a health talk led by Dr Gursimran Kaur, Senior Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The health talk was organised at the Sarabha Ladies Club and was followed by a free gynaecological health check-up.

Dr Kaur discussed the treatments, early detection techniques, and preventive measures and urged women to take note of their health early in life. Dr Kaur said, “Post-covid, there has been a 78 per cent rise in consultations relating to gynaecological problems, according to a study.”

