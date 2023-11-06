 Happy Seeder unviable investment for paddy farmers as cost outweighs benefits : The Tribune India

Stubble burning cases are increasing every day deteriorating the Air Quality Index in the state. istock



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 5

Smoke billowing from the fields in the state is a common sight these days as farmers burn their crop waste to clear their fields after the harvest and prepare it for the next sowing.

Stubble burning cases are increasing every day deteriorating the Air Quality Index in the state. Though various machines are available which can help in overcoming this problem, farmers fail to adopt these at the larger level and cite various hiccups which prevent them from adopting this route. The most common solution available is the Happy Seeder machine, which helps in sowing wheat in the standing paddy stubble and also helps in improving soil fertility by incorporation of organic matter into the soil.

Despite the fact that government is subsiding this machine, not many farmers are coming forward to use this machine. The Tribune talked to farmers and they share what is pulling them back from adopting this technology:

Out of reach of small farmers

Gagandeep Singh, a farmer from Agwar Rahlan village in Jagraon, who owns two acres of land, said, “Machines such as happy seeder need tractor of at least 50 horsepower but my tractor is of lower power. If, I decide using Happy Seeder, I need to first buy a new tractor of at least 45-55 horsepower,” he said. For small farmers like Gagandeep, it is not possible to buy happy seeders even though government is giving subsidy and it still remains out of their reach.

Subsidy not enough

A Happy Seeder costs between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh and government gives subsidy at the rate of 50 per cent of the cost of the equipment or a maximum amount approved by the government. “Even though the government gives 50 per cent subsidy for individuals and 80 per cent for cooperatives but still it remains unaffordable. At 50 per cent subsidy, the farmer is expected to pay at least Rs 75,000 from his pocket, which is a big amount for small farmers. In addition to bearing the coat of the machinery, he will also have to bear the cost of the diesel and despite putting in so much money, the machine will be used once a year and for the rest of the year it will be standing under the shed. “Is it wise to spend so much money for a small farmer like me,” questions a farmer from Achar Wal village.

Stubble moisture a hurdle for these machines

This machine cannot be operated early morning and late evening as it fails to pick up on stubble laden with moisture. If one tries to operate the machine on stubble with moisture, it chokes the machine. For this reason sometimes farmers opt for partial burning so that the straw is dry enough and doesn’t get stuck in the machine. An expert in farm machinery from the Agriculture Department agrees with what farmers have to say about this machine and said, moisture on the stubble becomes a stumbling block and that is the reason it is operated only during the day time after the dew and moisture is taken away by the heat of the sun.

Potato growers need levelled field

Potato farmers need a levelled field for their crop which Happy Seeder fails to provide. Farmer Kulwinder Singh from Bir Gagra village is making his field ready for potato crop. “On four acres, I will be sowing potato while on remaining land will be sowing wheat. I am forced to burn the stubble on the land where I will be sowing potatoes as vegetable grow below the land and needs enough space and levelled and plain surface. Any obstruction by remains of paddy straw can be harmful and also make the crop susceptible to attack by pets. We need the straw to be removed completely from the fields,” he said.

Renting option not viable

“In a single day, Happy Seeder can not till land beyond 10 acres when used for 8-10 hours on a stretch. Machines are generally owned by big farmers and those who intend to rent the machine will have to wait for a long period. “The wait results in late sowing of wheat which in turn leads to in less yield,” said a farmer Santok Singh from Manuke village.

No immediate returns

Farmers get no immediate returns after adoption of this technology and they think they are just losing money. What they will get after adopting this technology is higher fertility level but only after 3-4 years. They need to be patient and also need to spend money to get higher fertility levels. “It requires rigorous hard work and patience,” said Lakhwinder Singh, a progressive farmer from Hoshiarpur who has adopted this technology.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

