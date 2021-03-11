Harjit Singh Gill takes over as PSPCL Chief Engineer

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 4

Harjit Singh Gill today took over as new Chief Engineer/Distribution at the Central Zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) here. He assumed office after the retirement of incumbent Jasvir Singh. Gill had last served as Chief Engineer/Commercial at Patiala and he has a rich experience of 32 years in the PSPCL in various capacities.

Born in March 1967, Gill did his graduation from Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ludhiana, and then joined the PSPCL as Assistant Engineer in November 1989. During the span of nearly 32 years, he served on various positions — mainly in operation, enforcement, billing, technical, audit and commercial wings of the PSPCL.

Gill said he would keep a close vigil on the functioning of all departments and take requisite measures to improve the functioning of the departments, especially the customer service.

“As Baldev Singh Sran, CMD, and DPS Grewal, Director, Distribution of PSPCL, have given me the charge of the industrial hub, my priority will be to ensure proper supply of power to the industrial sector and to find remedies for issues being faced by industrialists,” he said, while ensuring the management of the PSPCL that he would work diligently.