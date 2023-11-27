 Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

Even a year after closure of a night shelter near Ludhiana railway station, civic body fails to set up another

Repair work in progress at the MC’s night shelter in the Dairy Complex area. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 26

Amid the rising chill, homeless people are forced to sleep on streets at night, as the Municipal Corporation has not opened its night shelters so far. Many can be observed sleeping on footpaths near Guru Nanak Stadium, Durga Mata Mandir, Railway Station Road (under the Elevated Road) and other locations. On Saturday, the PAU’s Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C.

Among the four night shelters, one located at a walking distance from Clock Tower and Railway Station in the MC’s Zone A, considered a crucial night shelter for many homeless people, was closed last year as its building was declared unsafe. Unfortunately, no alternative shelter has been established near the Clock Tower or the station to replace the unsafe one.

However, the corporation has initiated repair works at three other night shelters in Ghoda Colony near Cheema Chowk in Zone B, the Old Fire Brigade building near Vishwakarma Chowk in Zone C, and the Dairy complex area of Haibowal in Zone D.

The night shelter in Ghoda Colony near Cheema Chowk, constructed around eight years ago is facing issues such as peeling plaster from walls and significant cracks in washrooms, raising questions about the construction materials used.

Furthermore, there is a lack of facilities to wash or clean old blankets, bed sheets, pillow covers, etc, at any of the night shelters. Visitors were reportedly provided with old and stained bedding materials for a long time. Additionally, there is no separate women’s night shelter in the city. However, officials claimed a room was reserved for women at the existing night shelters.

A resident, Gaganpreet Singh, emphasised that the corporation must open the night shelters at the earliest as the temperature drops at night these days. The civic body should ensure regular washing of blankets, pillow covers and bed sheets to prevent infections among visitors. He also called for proper provisions of food, water and toilets for the homeless, along with increased awareness about existing night shelters.

In response, MC officials asserted that repair work and necessary arrangements are underway at the night shelters. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi assured that the shelters would be opened soon. The repair works are underway. He said efforts were being made to set up an alternative night shelter near the railway station area.

Arrangements underway, say officials

