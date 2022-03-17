Inner Wheel Club honours women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Celebrating Women’s Week, Inner Wheel Club honoured women from different fields at a special ceremony held at Sutlej Club today. The chief guest at the event was Dr Kavita Bhatti, Head, Department of Gynaecology, CMC Hospital. She lauded the work of all women and gave a small talk on menopausal issues on the occasion.

Those honoured on the occasion, include Rachna Sharma, an astrologer and social activist; Jasmeet Kukreja, a singer and writer, awarded for actively working for the upliftment of the girl child; Guninder Kaur, who served on all posts of Inner Wheel Club, is now a district leader; Dr Jastinder Gill, Inderjeet Kaur, a dermatologist and skin specialist; Inderjeet Kaur, a Punjabi writer, who has authored many books; Surbhi Joshi, a counselling psychiatrist; and Alice Guram, who caters to the marketing needs of celebrities, companies, sports and others.