Khaira protests in Jagraon, seeks FIR against MLA

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

Senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira today led a protest march in Jagraon, seeking the registration of an FIR against guilty officials who had executed the fake property registration deed under the influence of the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke.

The leader also met Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana (rural) Navneet Bains after the protest.

Yesterday, the police had handed over the keys of the house to Canada-based NRI Amarjit Kaur Dhaliwal and assured her that the fake registration deed would be cancelled and she would also get the house ownership on papers.

After 76-year-old Amarjit Kaur filed a complaint against AAP MLA Manuke, accusing her of unlawfully acquiring her house, the Jagraon police on Monday booked a man allegedly involved in selling the property using a fraudulent power of attorney. On the basis of the statements by Karam Singh of Jagraon from whom the MLA had taken the house on rent, an FIR has been registered under Sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC against Ashok Kumar of Sherpur Road in Jagraon.

“Handing over of keys is not the final justice to the NRI family. The police should also register a case against the AAP MLA and all culpable officials who ensured the execution of property registration in the name of fake buyer,” Khaira roared. He added that Karam Singh, who had got the property transferred on his name on the basis of fake documents shown by Ashok Kumar, had also admitted to the crime in the affidavit. This is enough evidence to book Karam Singh and even Revenue officials, the Congress leader said.

He warned that if proper action did not follow, he would drag rural police to the court.

Manuke has already denied the allegations of acquiring the house illegally from the NRI.