Lambardar booked for forcing Raikot tehsildar to do illegal work

The Raikot police have booked a local lambardar for allegedly forcing a public servant from discharging his official duties, uttering un-parliamentary language against him and causing loss to the government exchequer through facilitation of registration of a sale-deed of a property at a much lower price than as stipulated by the department.

The suspect, who is already facing two more cases under various sections of the IPC and the Information and Technology Act, has been identified as Gursewak Singh Mitha of New Green City at Raikot.

The case was registered on the statement of Raikot Tehsildar Vishavjit Singh Sidhu, against whom the suspect claimed to have filed a complaint in Punjab SC Commission.

A perusal of an FIR registered under sections 353, 186, 294 and 506 of the IPC revealed the case was registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted by Raikot City SHO into a complaint filed by the tehsildar on February 16.

Barmi village Patwari had earlier made a written complaint to Vishavjit Singh Sidhu against Gursewak Singh Mitha accusing him of forcefully getting illegal work done from him. Following receipt of the written complaint from the patwari, pointing out registration of a prime property at a much lower price than the stipulated rate, the tehsildar served a show-cause notice to the registry clerk.

Referring to reply submitted by the clerk, the tehsildar alleged that Mitha had earlier presented a deed supported with agreement suggesting that deal for the captioned property was settled at a higher price than the market rate. However, the deed which was later registered was of a much lower cost. The tehsildar said the complaint had been made to prevent loss to government exchequer.

