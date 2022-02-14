Ludhiana: 30,000 litres of lahan seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Crime Branch of the Ludhiana police conducted a raid on Bholewal Jadid village alongside the Sutlej and recovered 30,000 litres of lahan. Liquor smugglers had managed to give the police party the slip. Investigating officer ASI Amarjit Singh said secret information was received that some illicit liquor smugglers had stored a huge quantity of lahan, which they would use for distillation of illicit liquor. Accordingly a police party conducted a raid and recovered 30,000 litres of lahan, furnace, drums, tubes, 50 bottles of illicit liquor, etc, from the spot. The ASI said smugglers fled after noticing the police party and now further probe is on to identify them. A case under the Excise Act was registered against unknown persons.