Ludhiana: 30,000 litres of lahan seized

Ludhiana: The Crime Branch of the Ludhiana police conducted a raid on Bholewal Jadid village alongside the Sutlej and recovered 30,000 litres of lahan. Liquor smugglers had managed to give the police party the slip. Investigating officer ASI Amarjit Singh said secret information was received that some illicit liquor smugglers had stored a huge quantity of lahan, which they would use for distillation of illicit liquor. Accordingly a police party conducted a raid and recovered 30,000 litres of lahan, furnace, drums, tubes, 50 bottles of illicit liquor, etc, from the spot. The ASI said smugglers fled after noticing the police party and now further probe is on to identify them. A case under the Excise Act was registered against unknown persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today