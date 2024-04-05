Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway remains blocked, commuters face inconvenience

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

A large number of commuters faced inconvenience as a stretch of the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway was blocked by protesters for the second day near Dayalpura village, located a short distance from Samrala on Thursday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) along with residents of around 10 villages are opposing the establishment of a biogas plant at Muskabad village. The protesting individuals stated they had been opposing the plant’s establishment for a long time, but their voices were not heard.

Union members and residents had initiated an indefinite dharna on the highway on Wednesday. Despite appeals made by the administration, they opened only one side of the highway last night.

Commuters are forced to take to alternative routes to reach their destinations due to the ongoing protest. It remains unclear when the protest will end. A commuter expressed the necessity for the district administration to take measures to resolve the matter to prevent further inconvenience to the general public. “The protest is causing great hardship for the commuters to and from Ludhiana. Instead of holding a dharna by blocking the highway, they should protest at an appropriate place,” he added.

The villagers protesting against the biogas plant are concerned its operation will pose a health hazard and damage the environment and their properties over time. Manpreet Singh, a senior member of BKU (Kadian), said they have been voicing their opposition for the past year, but as their voices were not heard they were compelled to protest. He added that both sides of the road remained blocked during the daytime while one side was opened for traffic at night. He said they have held meetings with administration officials, but a resolution has yet to be provided.

Notably, a panel of officials from three different departments was constituted by the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter. The panel includes the Chief Agricultural Officer and experts from PAU Ludhiana and the Punjab Pollution Control Board. A BKU member said the panel’s report is expected to be presented before the administration on Friday.

