Ludhiana investors warned to beware of cyber criminals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

As cases of cyber crime are rising day by day and people are losing their hard-earned money, a seminar was organised to save investors from falling prey to cyber criminals. In the session, thrust was also laid on how to buy shares safely and keep demat account secure.

The event was organised at Laxmi Ladies Club by Globe Capital Market Limited on Monday evening where investors, mostly women, of the share market took part. Woman entrepreneur- cum-Padma Shri awardee Rajni Bector was the chief guest.

Saurabh Goyal, associate, vice-president, Globe Capital Market, Gaurav Rakheja, vice-president, and Purshotam Sharma, senior vice-president, were among those who addressed the investors.

Sourabh Goyal said the session was held to deliberate on digital training on stock market and initial public offer (IPO), the secure way to use technology for investment and its main thrust was how to save money from cyber criminals.

“Nowadays, the cyber criminals are hunting for prey to steal hard-earned money of people. People have lost huge amounts of money from their bank accounts, credit cards and through digital payment apps. Now, share market is also prone to cyber frauds and for the first-time such a session was organised to spread awareness,” he said.

Investors should never share their bank details, passwords or OTPs with any unknown persons as these could be used by the cyber criminals to steal money from the share market.

Experts said people should never transfer money to bank accounts of unknown persons when they were lured for multiple returns in the share market. Nowadays, the cyber criminals also call investors and the latter should avoid such calls. —