Ludhiana MC seals liquor vend along Malhar Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

Taking action against an alleged illegal construction, the Municipal Corporation sealed a liquor vend along Malhar Road on Friday.

A city resident had raised questions over the construction of a building, where the liquor vend was opened, and sought information in this regard from the Municipal Corporation under the RTI last month.

After sealing the liquor vend, the civic body officials, however, claimed that the violation came to light during a routine inspection and the liquor vend was sealed due to a violation of building bylaws. The owner has been directed to submit the required documents, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation also razed six encroachments upon a stretch alongside the Buddha Nullah on Friday. The officials said that the action was taken as a road was to be constructed along the nullah. The area was encroached upon by the owners of residential units, who had constructed sheds, toilets and other structures there.

Assistant Town Planner Mohan Singh said, “Teams of the civic body conducted a drive to remove encroachments in the Kundanpuri and Upkar Nagar areas. The owners were warned, but they failed to remove the encroachments. The encroachments have to be removed for the construction of a road.”

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana