Ludhiana: Students showcase their talent at 'Hunar 2022'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

The Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women has organised an event, ‘Hunar 2022’.

Jaswinder Singh Bhogal, vice-president, Uniparts India Limited, who was the chief guest, started the event by lighting the traditional lamp.

Students take part in events during ‘Hunar 2022’ at the Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman

Sanjay Goyal, Director of Care and Cure Private Limited, was the guest of honour. Students from Arya College for Girls, Arya College for Boys, GNIMT, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce, SDP College, Bajaj College, GTB, Dakha, GNKCW, SCD Government College, Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ramgarhia Girls College, KCW, Government College for Women, Ludhiana, Synetic Business School, GNG Khalsa College, Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women, Guru Nanak Girls College and Ludhiana Group of colleges participated in various events.

Dr Harpreet Kaur thanked guests and congratulated winners for their active participation.