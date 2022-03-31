Ludhiana: Students showcase their talent at 'Hunar 2022'

Ludhiana, March 30
The Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women has organised an event, ‘Hunar 2022’.
Jaswinder Singh Bhogal, vice-president, Uniparts India Limited, who was the chief guest, started the event by lighting the traditional lamp.
Sanjay Goyal, Director of Care and Cure Private Limited, was the guest of honour. Students from Arya College for Girls, Arya College for Boys, GNIMT, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce, SDP College, Bajaj College, GTB, Dakha, GNKCW, SCD Government College, Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ramgarhia Girls College, KCW, Government College for Women, Ludhiana, Synetic Business School, GNG Khalsa College, Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women, Guru Nanak Girls College and Ludhiana Group of colleges participated in various events.
Dr Harpreet Kaur thanked guests and congratulated winners for their active participation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike
Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chow...
8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police
Sisodia alleges BJP wanted to ‘kill’ Kejriwal after its deba...
Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies at 84
Was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him b...
Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah
A video of qawwal Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India...
Chris Rock gets standing ovation at comedy show, says will talk about Oscars slap 'at some point'
Ticket sales for Rock’s live comedy tour skyrocketed since t...